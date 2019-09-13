Man jailed for kissing, menacing coworker on his 2nd day on the job

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man accused of giving a co-worker an unwanted kiss on his second day on the job earlier this year will serve time in state prison after being convicted of indecent assault and other offenses Thursday in Dauphin County Court.

Carl Gamby will serve a sentence of 11.5 to 23 months in prison, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office. He was also found guilty of indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia in the March 28 incident, which occurred at a Swatara Township Econo Lodge.

According to prosecutors, Gamby was being trained at the front desk of the hotel by another employee when he excused himself, went to the bathroom and ingested a controlled substance. After stumbling out of the bathroom, Gamby kissed his coworker on the neck, took off her shirt, and began approaching her again, telling her “I just want to kiss you.”

The victim managed to ward off Gamby and fled to safety while dialing 911, prosecutors said.

Gamby then proceeded to take off the remainder of his clothes and ran into the walls of the hotel before spotting the victim in the parking lot, according to prosecutors. He then chased after her and began pounding on the doors and windows of her car until she was able to drive away.

Police responding to the scene later found Gamby completely naked in the hotel parking lot.

The jury found him guilty on all counts.