Police search for suspect accused of stealing from multiple Kwik Trip gas stations

Posted 4:24 pm, September 13, 2019, by

BUTLER — Village of Butler police are looking to track down a cigarette thief.

On Friday, Sept. 13 police say the suspect went into the Kwik Trip located on Arden Place around 12:20 p.m., and stole two boxes of Newport cigarettes — valued at $143.34.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, slim build with black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and black sweatpants with a red stripe down the sides.

Kwik Trip theft suspect

Officials say the suspect was involved in two other retail thefts from different Kwik Trip locations in the Milwaukee area.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the thefts are asked to contact the Village of Butler Police Department at 262-446-5070.

