Flood advisory is in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Friday

Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek info on subject in credit card fraud case

Posted 3:54 pm, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:57PM, September 13, 2019

Subject sought by Menomonee Falls police

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls are asking for the public’s help to identify a subject in a credit card fraud case.

Officials say on Aug. 22, several credit cards were taken from a wallet at the YMCA in Menomonee Falls. Those credit cards were later used in three separate high-dollar amount transactions at Best Buy and Apple Store in Wauwatosa.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a person who made purchases with the cards. Officials also shared pictures of the vehicle the subject was seen driving.

Subject vehicle sought by Menomonee Falls police

Subject vehicle sought by Menomonee Falls police

If you have information that could help investigators, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, mention Case number: 19-026448. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.