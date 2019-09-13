Flood advisory is in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Friday

Senate committee plans hearing on latest body camera bill

Posted 10:57 am, September 13, 2019, by

A Los Angeles Police Department officer wears a body camera at the Los Angeles Gay Pride Resist March, June 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin legislators are making another attempt at regulating public access to police body camera footage.

A study committee made up of lawmakers, police, attorneys and the media has drafted a bill that states that footage is generally subject to the state’s open records law.

However, departments could withhold footage featuring minors; victims of violent and sensitive crimes; and subjects with a reasonable expectation of privacy. If a department chooses to release such footage, it would be allowed to blur or conceal subjects’ faces.

The measure also would require departments to retain footage for at least 120 days. Footage of deaths, injuries, arrests and use of force would have to be retained until the case is resolved.

The Senate judiciary committee plans to hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday.

