Traffic alert: Shifting lanes and closures on I-94 in store for drivers Friday night into Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers that on Friday night, Sept. 13 southbound traffic in the I-94 construction zone will move to the west, onto the new southbound side of I-94. This transition will take place between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Also, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., northbound I-94 will be closed between County G and Ryan Road and southbound I-94 will be closed between the Mitchell Interchange and Seven Mile Road in Racine County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has advised that motorists use detours including College Avenue, County G, Seven Mile Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and WIS 38 during this time.

For more information, you are encouraged to visit the Department of Transportation’s website at projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth.