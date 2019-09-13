× Waukesha County Salvation Army in need of food donations

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Salvation Army announced Friday, Sept. 13 they are in critical need of food donations.

The Salvation Army says non-perishable foods are accepted through the red double doors off of their parking lot located at 445 Madison Street in Waukesha.

Here’s some suggested items:

Packaged Proteins– Canned tuna, canned chicken, spam or small canned hams, corned beef hash, chunky soups, Dinty Moore stew products.

Starches and Pastas– Rice, pasta/rice side dishes, Rice-a-Roni and Hamburger Helper type meals, Ramen noodles, Chef Boyardee-type products,.

Cereals– Breakfast cereals, instant oatmeal packets, jelly in plastic bottles, peanut butter, applesauce/fruit cups, pancake mix.

Other– Canned vegetables, whole grain crackers, graham crackers, microwave light popcorn.

The donations will help feed hungry people and families through the food pantry, and the Salvation Army’s Backpack-68 Program which sends home weekend meals to families in need.