We Energies: Over 7,000 customers without power in southeast Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The We Energies Outage Map Friday morning, Sept. 13 showed more than 7,000 without power in southeast Wisconsin. This, as storms rolled through the area overnight.

Officials say that customers should report any outages. You can do that by CLICKING HERE. We Energies will send you updates.

What you can do:

• Report your power outage and receive updates online or at 800-662-4797

• Be prepared if the power goes out

• Stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines