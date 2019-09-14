× 1 suspect in custody, 2 on the run following stolen vehicle pursuit in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — One woman is in custody following a stolen vehicle pursuit in Waukesha early Friday, Sept. 13. Three stolen vehicles were found following the pursuit, and two suspects fled from police.

According to a news release, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office was conducing increased targeted patrols in the Village of Sussex, City of Pewaukee and Town of Lisbon due to the increased entry to cars and vehicle thefts. Three stolen vehicles were found and a vehicle pursuit ended. A stolen car was recovered, and one juvenile is in custody following the pursuit.

On Friday, Sept. 13 around 3 a.m., a Waukesha County Sheriff squad saw three vehicles traveling together at a high rate of speed. The vehicles were going south on Highway 164 in the City of Pewaukee. The vehicles then entered I-94 WB and were speeding over 100 miles per hour. The squad quickly realized that one of the cars was recently stolen from the City of Pewaukee, and a pursuit of the three cars ensued westbound on I-94.

The three vehicles continued westbound on I-94 and eventually exited southbound Highway C in the City of Delafield. A sheriff’s squad performed a pursuit intervention technique and stopped the stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle became disabled in the ditch, and two suspects believed to be men fled on foot. A woman suspect also left the car and was soon apprehended.

A perimeter was established with the help of multiple police agencies and a K-9 unit, although the two suspects were not found. The City of Delafield received reports of attempted entries into unlocked vehicles near the perimeter.

The two other cars were pursued wetsbound on I-94 into Jefferson County by Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department squads. The suspects were not apprehended, and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office believes that the suspects are no longer in Waukesha County.

This incident remains under investigation, and the Waukesha County Sheriff will continue to have increased patrols to stop this illegal activity. Citizens are asked to lock their vehicles and continue to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.