‘Cops and Bobbers’ event connects kids and police through fishing

CEDARBURG — Police officers are trained to know when something is a little fishy and there was definitely something fishy at the second annual “Cops and Bobbers” event in Cedarburg on Saturday, Sept. 14.

About 30 kids joined Cedarburg police officers at Cedar Creek Park as they traded in their squads for rods.

Police coupled with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to teach kids about fishing skills, parts of the pole and how to cast.

The organizer says he combined his love of the outdoors with his drive to help young kids in the community.

“I put the two together and started this event here along with the COPS and Kids Foundation, they were able to provide me with a grant to put on this program so that we can fund it and get all these kids out here to enjoy the outdoors that they normally don’t get to do,” said Cedarburg K-9 Officer Steve Chojnacki.

This was the second year for the event.