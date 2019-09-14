Memorial service held for parents of late Wisconsin astronaut who died in crash

RACINE — A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 14 for the parents of late Wisconsin astronaut who died in an Arizona car crash.

Dr. Richard Brown and his wife, Marge, were killed near Tucsan in August.

Marge is the mother and Richard the stepfather of Laurel Clark. Clark died int he space shuttle Columbia Disaster in 2003. She was a Racine native who went to Horlick High School.

Friends and family gathered at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church for the service on Saturday.

The couple is remembered for their love of helping others.

“They were just wonderful people. Generous, kind and very intelligent… had a lot of fun,” said a friend of the couple, Roberta Ortwein. “Lots of good memories.”