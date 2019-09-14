× Recognize him? Police seeking man wanted for theft of liquor, paper towels from Brookfield Pick N Save

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man wanted for retail theft from Pick N Save on Calhoun Road in Brookfield. The theft happened on Thursday, Sept. 12 around 7 p.m.

Police say the man entered Pick N Save and selected several items, including paper towel and bottles of liquor. After proceeding through the store, the man left with his cart full of merchandise that he did not pay for.

The man is described as white in his mid-30s to 40s with a slim/average build with light brown or dark blonde hair. Anyone who is able to identify the man is encouraged to contact Brookfield police.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.