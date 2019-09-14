Flash flood watch issued for parts of SE Wisconsin beginning 1 a.m. Sunday

THC gummies at school; woman, 11-year-old daughter charged

Posted 8:14 pm, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, September 14, 2019

COVINGTON, La. — A 30-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of making THC-laced gummy candies, and her 11-year-old daughter is accused of giving them to classmates at school.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that a deputy assigned to the school learned about the gummies after another child ate one and had to go to a hospital.

The woman was arrested Tuesday on five charges including making controlled substances and cruelty to juveniles. Her daughter was arrested on a distribution charge. Investigators say she knew the gummies contained the marijuana ingredient that makes people high.

Officials say detectives found a variety of THC edibles and products at the house.

The sheriff’s office says the girl is in a family member’s custody.

Officials say there may be additional charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.