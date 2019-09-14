US border agent wounded, suspect killed during traffic stop

Posted 12:41 pm, September 14, 2019, by

TOPSHOT - This photo shows a US Border Patrol patch on a border agent's uniform in McAllen, Texas, on January 15, 2019. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — Authorities say a U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot and wounded during a traffic stop near the Texas border city of Del Rio and that another agent shot and killed the gunman.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the two agents pulled over a vehicle Friday evening near Brackettville and that someone inside the vehicle fired on them.

One agent was shot and the second agent returned fire, striking and killing the gunman.

The wounded agent was taken to a hospital with injuries that CBP described as not life-threatening.

A second person inside the vehicle was taken into custody.

Texas Rangers and the FBI are joining CBP in investigating the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Brackettville is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.