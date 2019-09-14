Walk for a cause: Briggs and Al’s Run & Walk raises money for Children’s Hospital

Posted 10:00 am, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:31AM, September 15, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of people laced up for the 42nd Briggs and Al's Run and Walk on Saturday, Sept. 14. Christina stopped by the walk to learn about why the event is so special to participants.

About Briggs and Al's Run & Walk (website)

Briggs & Al's Run & Walk is a Milwaukee tradition and a critical fundraiser for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. For over 40 years, thousands of people have come together to walk or run in support of a child they love, connect with our mission and celebrate the kids we serve. 100% of the funds raised by participants directly support programs and services that prevent and ease the suffering of children.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.