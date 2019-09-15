‘A special spirit:’ Hundreds sport purple at Summerfest grounds for annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of people headed to Maier Festival Park on Sunday, Sept. 15 for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It’s the 14th largest event of its kind in the nation — and everyone there is connected in a special way.

In a “Promise Garden” near the walk, each flower represents a way that hundreds of people are tied to Alzheimer’s. Sadly, the disease touches many lives.

“We want to be able to get that white flower and have survivors,” said Bonnie Blair, Alzheimer’s Champion. “There is a connection for everybody.”

The Promise Garden is a ceremony held Sunday as part of the 26th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The goal is to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The event is the nation’s 14th largest of its kind.

One team took it to the next level to raise money.

“We were able to raise $16,500,” said Margot Hudak, Team Granny’s Gang.

Team Granny’s Gang was one of the top fundraisers for the walk. They’re walking for Joan, who has Alzheimer’s.

“It’s depressing, but it is great to see all these people who care, who want to try and find a cure,” said Hudak. “Finding that cure is hard.”

Former Wisconsin governor Martin Schreiber is also looking for a cure. His wife, Elaine, has battled the disease for nearly 15 years. He hopes the walk will raise awareness for caregivers.

“What we want to do is help people understand the importance of learning, coping and surviving as an Alzheimer’s caregiver,” said Schreiber.

As a sea of people walked with their colored flowers, a feeling of being connected was the most colorful.

“There’s a special spirit, a special kind of feeling,” said Schreiber.

