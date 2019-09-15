‘Don’t ever want to forget:’ Fundraiser held for Officer Rittner’s family ahead of National Police Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A memorial fundraiser was held Sunday, Sept. 15 in honor of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner.

The Milwaukee Police Association's "Fallen Heroes, Inc." hosted the event at Uncle Buck's Bar on Old World 3rd Street -- raising money for the family and officers to travel to Washington, D.C., where Officer Rittner will be honored during National Police Week in 2020.

His name will be added to a memorial wall for fallen officers.

Organizers said the fundraiser was about healing for the entire department.

"We want to celebrate," said Erik Gulbrandson, Milwaukee Police Department. "We've been suffering a long time, and we don't ever want to forget, which is why we want to go to D.C., but want to have fun together, and have fun with the people that support us."

Officer Rittner was shot and killed by Jordan Fricke while serving a search warrant near 12th and Manitoba in February.

Fricke was convicted by a jury on four counts on July 12:

First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon -- two counts

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 3. He faces a mandatory life sentence.

