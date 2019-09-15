× Fire severely damages playground near 34th and Sheridan; no injuries

MILWAUKEE — A fire severely damaged the playground near 34th and Sheridan in Milwaukee.

It happened Saturday, Sept. 14 shortly before 10 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished, and the main jungle gym slide and surrounding play area suffered severe damage, sheriff’s officials said.

No one was hurt.