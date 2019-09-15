× Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau to take on the Vikings

GREEN BAY — After beating the Chicago Bears 10-3 in their season opener, the Green Bay Packers took on another Midwestern rival on Sunday, Sept. 13: The Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers have the home field advantage, and hopefully will use their familiar turf to their advantage. The team will also be honoring the late Bart Starr during halftime.

Within 10 minutes, Williams scored a touchdown for the Packers, and Mason Crosby scored a field goal. The Packers began the game with a 7-0 lead against the Vikes.

The Pack scored a second touchdown and second field goal before the end of the first quarter.