‘It’s sad and scary:’ Shots fired into van, killing 16-year-old boy; 18-year-old man wounded

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old man was hurt in a shooting that happened Saturday night, Sept. 14 near 55th and Casper.

The victims and a third person arrived at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Milwaukee at River Woods Parkway to get help.

“I just heard about five or six gunshots down the street,” said Jada Carter, neighbor.

Police said both victims were in a van when bullets burst through the vehicle.

“At first, I thought it was fireworks,” said a neighbor. “Then, I noticed the cops out here — that it was actually gunfire.”

The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead upon arrival at Columbia St. Mary’s. The 18-year-old man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Surveillance cameras captured the moments after the shooting, when police arrived on scene.

“I have a kid upstairs, so I just kind of went downstairs, didn’t look out, because I didn’t know what was still going on, so I just held tight,” said Carter. “It’s scary. It’s scary and it’s just sad. Milwaukee is changing.”

As the sun rose Sunday, investigators were back on scene, trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

“I don’t want anyone else hurt after all of this,” said Carter.

“I wish all of this violence would stop,” said a neighbor.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots early Saturday morning, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether that was related to this incident.

Police did not immediately confirm whether any arrests had been made in this case.