Source: NFL to meet with Antonio Brown accuser Monday

Posted 9:56 am, September 15, 2019, by

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 20: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a touchdown pass to Lance Moore #16 in the second quarter against the Houston Texans during their game at Heinz Field on October 20, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

ORLANDO — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the NFL plans to meet Monday with a woman who says she was raped by New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown.

Britney Taylor accused Brown of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations by his former trainer.

The person confirmed the meeting to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Taylor said Tuesday in a statement she will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies.

Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, said Brown and Taylor had “a consensual personal relationship.” He told the AP on Tuesday his client plans to countersue.

The Boston Globe first reported the meeting.

New England is playing at Miami on Sunday.

