The Walk to End Alzheimer’s transformed the Summerfest grounds into a sea of purple

MILWAUKEE -- The time of year between the end of summer and start of fall is always full of charity run/walks. They're fun-filled events that raise money for very worthwhile causes. On Sunday, Sept. 15, Christina headed down to the Henry Maier Festival grounds for the Walk To End Alzheimer's.

About Walk To End Alzheimer's (website)

The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter is the leading volunteer health organization in Alzheimer’s disease care.

Serving the state of Wisconsin, with offices in Chippewa Valley, Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, Rhinelander and Wausau, the Association has provided reliable information and care consultation; created supportive services for families; increased funding for dementia research; and influenced public policy changes across the state.

Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's. Currently, over 110,000 people in Wisconsin are living with Alzheimer's or dementia, and more than 194,000 people care for loved ones with the disease. We are here to serve the families in Wisconsin so that no one has to face this disease alone.

Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.