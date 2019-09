× Vote for the HS Blitz Game of the Week

Week 5 of the High School Blitz coming up this Friday. Teams are looking to make their mark and start picking up more wins to get playoff eligible. We again have three great match-ups for you to decide which will be our FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week. The winning game will be featured Friday in the FOX6 News at 6, 9 and 10. Voting ends Thursday night at 8pm. The winner will be announced during the FOX6 News at 10 on Thursday night. Good Luck!