Dense fog advisory issued for southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m.

‘300 miles of shoreline:’ Check out the fall colors in Door County

Posted 8:51 am, September 16, 2019

DOOR COUNTY -- The first day of fall is next Monday! So the leaves will be changing soon. Jon Jarosh with the Door County Visitor Bureau joins FOX6 WakeUp with the best places to check out the colors.

About Door County (website)

With 300 miles of shoreline, you can watch a sunrise and a sunset over the water without leaving the county. See thousands of acres of orchards, explore art galleries, devour cherry pie, sip on local wines and brews, splash in the lake or paddle along the bluffs, stroll through five state parks or tour 11 historic lighthouses. No matter what you're looking to get out of your vacation, our 19 unique communities allow you to live life well.

