‘A great place to visit:’ Valley Week celebrates Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrating Milwaukee's Menomonee River Valley. Michelle Kramer, Kevin Wright and Jimmy Gohsman join FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about Valley Week.

About Valley Week (website)

Valley Week celebrates Milwaukee's Menomonee River Valley: what is made here, who works here, all there is to do here, and the great jobs and careers down in the Valley. This year marks 20 years of transformation in the Valley - this year’s special events commemorate what has been accomplished!

Valley Week invites people to explore and experience through 13 events in just one week. From a beer run, happy hour river cruise, job fair, and so much more, Valley Week showcases the many reasons the Valley is a great place to visit and a great place to work! Valley Week has unique experiences for nature lovers, future anglers, job seekers, and more.