Dense fog advisory issued for southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m.

Building explosion in Maine causes multiple injuries, sheriff’s office says

Posted 9:24 am, September 16, 2019, by

FARMINGTON, Maine — Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the LEAP facility in Farmington, Maine, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Live updates on the building explosion

LEAP, which stands for Life Enrichment Advancing People, is a group that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its website.

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the LEAP facility in Farmington, Maine, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the LEAP facility in Farmington, Maine, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were checking out a complaint of a propane smell at the facility on Monday when the explosion happened, the spokeswoman said. The first call about the smell came into police at 8:06 a.m. ET, the spokeswoman said.

— Developing story, check back for updates —

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.