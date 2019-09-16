× ‘Endangered missing person:’ Officials seek woman last seen in May in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — Dane County sheriff’s officials on Monday, Sept. 16 asked for help locating a 24-year-old woman considered an “endangered missing person.”

Sheriff’s officials said Annastasia Evans was last seen on May 4 in Wisconsin Dells.

Her loved ones have had no contact with her.

Sheriff’s officials noted numerous investigative leads in Dane County, Sauk County, Columbia County, Adams County, Marquette County, Jefferson County, Dodge County, and Waushara County.

She was last seen traveling in a full-sized sedan, cream in color.

Officials said she carried several bags with clothing and personal belongings — items that may have included a yellow dress, a cellphone, makeup, and identification.

Evans was described as white, standing 5’5″ tall, and weighing 120 pounds.

Citizens, and, in particular, property owners in rural areas of interest were asked to check their properties and any frequented public land — and report any items found after May 3, or any observations of a cream sedan on May 4 or May 5.

If you have information, please contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.