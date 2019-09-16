‘Fully involved in the fire:’ Fire destroys West Allis home, 1 taken to the hospital

WEST ALLIS — Firefighters on Sunday night, Sept. 15 responded to the scene of a house fire near 120th Street and Schlinger Avenue in West Allis. The call came in around 10 p.m.

“The front of the house was fully involved in the fire,” said Jay Scharfenberg, West Allis Assistant Chief.

Neighbors told firefighters one man ran back into the burning home to save pets. The man made it out of the home and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

“The heaviest fire did seem to be in the garage — and then from there, it looked like it spread into the house,” said Scharfenberg.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.