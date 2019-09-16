× ‘I learned the hard way:’ Woman warns others after failing drug test following CBD oil use

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon woman said she wants to warn others who use CBD products, especially if they’re looking for work.

CBD products are only supposed to have trace amounts of THC, and not get someone high, but could it cost someone a job?

Suzan Chandler said the answer is, “Yes.”

“I learned that the hard way,” Chandler said.

Chandler, a nurse practitioner from Hillsboro, Oregon, said she was up for a new job at an urgent care clinic. The final step was a urine drug test.

“Shocks of all shocks that it tested positive,” she said.

Chandler said she had been taking some hemp protein and CBD oil for its calming effects. She said she never touched marijuana, even though her test came back positive for THC.

“And so, my position was rescinded,” she said. “I never thought. I never used a product knowingly with THC. I wouldn’t.”

Renee Barnes, co-owner of the Portland store CBD-lish, said it’s important for consumers to shop at places where they can get educated and read the labels.

“If they’re looking for a tincture, then we normally talk to them about full spectrum versus broad spectrum,” Barnes said.

She said a label that reads full spectrum means it contains THC, although legally it can’t contain more than 0.3%.

Broad spectrum contains no THC, according to Barnes.

“I think I gave one of our customers, it was a broad spectrum. It wasn’t a full spectrum, and he was a school bus driver, and so we didn’t want him to start taking it and fail his drug test,” she said.

Barnes said taking a full spectrum definitely doesn’t mean you will fail a test. But without knowing how your body processes the product, she said it’s safer to stay away depending on your line of work.

“We’ve had firemen. We’ve had policemen. We’ve had people doing jobs that are very, you know, essential that they don’t, and you know, we’ll talk to them about it,” Barnes said.

As for Chandler, she said she doesn’t blame the employer who took back their offer.

“We get drug screened for a reason, and those are good reasons,” Chandler said. “They just have to treat all the employees that test positive the same.”

Chandler said she did want to warn others.

“Our family, all of a sudden, doesn’t have my income. It’s a significant income change,” she said. “So, after all that wave, I decided that I wanted to make sure that other people could learn that and not have to go through what our family has.”

Chandler said since the failed drug test, she began doing lots of research, and now knows the difference between full and broad spectrum.

She said she still believes in CBD, and that it can help people, but she’s refraining all together — unwilling to chance any product.