‘It’s awesome:’ Riverworks Week to recognize the creativity, production and services

MILWAUKEE — Home to more than 220 businesses, the Riverworks Business Improvement District is hosting its 6th annual Riverworks Week celebration this week. People who live in the area look forward to the celebration every year.

“It’s a bigger neighborhood, it’s noticeable,” said Siria Morales, Riverwest resident.

Siria Morales has lived in the Riverwest neighborhood for several years — noticing the growth and development over time. That’s why she loves Riverworks Week.

“I like to see people happy about the place they live in, and that they’re able to take care of where they live,” said Morales.

It’s a week-long celebration — recognizing the creativity, production and services coming from the district.

“Really kind of highlighting what we do as a creative district in Milwaukee’s northeast side,” said Darryl Johnson, Executive Director for Riverworks Development Corporation.

The district is home to more than 200 businesses. Riverworks Week gives neighbors and those businesses a chance to network — and talk about what’s happening in the community.

“It’s awesome because then you get to know neighbors you haven’t seen in a while,” said Morales.

“I think for me, once again, it would just be hanging out with the community and seeing and talking about what’s going on,” said Johnson.

The 6th year for celebrations kicked off Monday with a pop-up cafe — with free coffee and baked goods.

For the first time the celebrations will include a 5K on Saturday. All of the events are open to the public.

The schedule of activities includes: