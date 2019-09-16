Open Record: Different puzzle pieces

MILWAUKEE — For Eliza Ellis, life as she knew it ended two years ago when she had her first symptoms of a rare disorder, Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS). Insurance isn’t covering the treatment her doctor recommends. In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs explains Ellis’ situation and reveals what happened during her interviews with Ellis. Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hiliare join Sachs in breaking down what PANDAS is, why treatments can be difficult to get covered by insurance and take a closer look at medical billing.

For the dinner party question, the Open Record team discusses adjusting to new cities and how journalists get to know the places they work quickly.