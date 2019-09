× Police: Arrest made after drive-thru robbery at Tri City National Bank near 27th and Ohio

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called out to a drive-thru bank robbery Monday morning, Sept. 16 at Tri City National Bank on S. 27th Street near W. Ohio Avenue.

Police said around 9 a.m., the bank robber went through the drive-thru and demanded money from a teller.

After obtaining money, the individual fled the scene.

Police were able to make an arrest.

The investigation was ongoing.