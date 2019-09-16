× Police seek man, woman after fatal stabbing of 33-year-old Onalaska man in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Police on Monday, Sept. 16 positively identified the 33-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Allis early Sunday, Sept. 15 as Ryan Sorenson of Onalaska.

Police said as of Monday, no arrests had been made, but they were looking to locate a man and woman believed to be involved in the incident, described as follows:

The woman is between the ages of 20 and 30, standing approximately 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with short, blonde hair with pink and blue highlights. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and pink yoga pants with a white stripe.

The man is also between the ages of 20 and 30, standing approximately 5’8″ tall. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, tan shorts, and carrying a small pink backpack.

They were riding mountain bikes before the stabbing, and fled on the bikes after the crime, police said.

They were last seen headed northbound on 71st Street near Rogers Street.

Police released a surveillance photo from nearby surveillance cameras, and asked anyone with information to please give them a call. Additionally, they asked anyone within several blocks of the area near 71st Street and Becher Street, where the stabbing happened, to review surveillance video and pass along any footage that could be helpful with this investigation.

The stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday. An initial investigation revealed a physical altercation took place between two groups of people, which led to the stabbing. Sorenson died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts.

“I turn, and I look, and I see the victim laying in the grass,” said Barb Bettinger. “I thought, ‘Oh my God!'”

Bettinger said she watched as paramedics worked to save the man’s life.

“I heard a lot of arguing going on outside, and I seen two groups of people, and thought maybe it was an after bar argument or something,” said Bettinger. “It started up again, real quick, so I go back to the window, and I heard one of the boys say, he was on a bike, and he said to the victim, he says, ‘Don’t (expletive) with me.’ Then, I thought, ‘Oh, no. This is really starting to get out of hand,’ so I start calling 911. Then, I’m on the phone, and after I finish the conversation, I go back to the window, and then I see the boy take off on his bike, and he said to his partner there, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get out of here.'”

Later, detectives canvassed the neighborhood, looking for clues as to what led up to this, and who was responsible.

“Extremely out of the ordinary,” said Bettinger. “It’s a very quiet neighborhood.”