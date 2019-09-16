Rescuers save 6 orcas from Argentine beach

Posted 4:59 pm, September 16, 2019, by

People surround a stranded killer whale in Mar Chiquita, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on September 16, 2019. - Six of seven orcas standed in the beach of Mar Chiquita were returned to the Atlantic Ocean with the help of the prefecture, firefighters, lifeguards and experts. (Photo by Mara Sosti / AFP)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Rescue workers and volunteers have saved six of seven orcas that became stranded on an Argentine beach.

A person spotted the orcas in the beach town of Mar Chiquita and called authorities early Monday. City workers, firefighters and marine biologists came to help and managed to pull six to safety.

Officials say they’re not sure why the orcas beached themselves.

Mar Chiquita’s tourism secretary Flavia Laguné said the orcas didn’t appear to be ill. But authorities plan an autopsy on the orca that died.

