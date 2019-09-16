Road rage incident leads to shooting on Milwaukee’s south side, 30-year-old man wounded

Dense fog advisory issued for southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Monday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Sept. 16 on the city’s south side.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. near Wind Lake Drive and Rogers Street. Police located the victim near 4th and Mitchell.

According to police, a 30-year-old man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound while inside of his vehicle.

This incident appears to have stemmed from a road rage incident. Officers are continuing with the investigation and searching for a suspect.

