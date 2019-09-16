‘Something we can’t replace:’ Nonprofit’s trailer, used to educate about drug abuse, targeted by thieves

OCONOMOWOC — Thieves made a bad choice — stealing from a nonprofit organization in Waukesha County — taking a trailer and the important content inside.

The trailer helps educate parents and kids about drug abuse, through the “Your Choice” organization.

“I come around the corner, and I see one of our board members there, and I did not see the trailer,” said Sandi Lybert founder of “Your Choice.”

Outside the “Your Choice” office in Oconomowoc Monday, Sept. 16, there was an empty spot in the lot — a reminder of what was parked there.

“It’s been stolen,” said Lybert. “It’s gone. Nobody saw anything. Quite devastated by it. It’s just something we can’t replace.”

The $5,000 trailer, filled with $4,000 worth of content, was taken at some point over the weekend.

“As a nonprofit, we don’t have this budgeted,” said Lybert. “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

The trailer contains some of the group’s most important tools, like a mock bedroom, showing how addiction can be hidden in plain sight.

“We have a full-sized bed,” said Lybert. “We have dressers. We have end tables.”

The trailer also contains 300 pairs of shoes, representing lives lost. It’s the main mode of transportation to get these tools into schools and communities.

“I hope somebody hears this and says, ‘We need to take this back,'” said Lybert.

Lybert said she’s holding out hope the thieves will make the right choice, so the organization can continue its important work.

“Just keep us in your prayers and hope that it is returned,” said Lybert.

This theft happened during a particularly busy time for “Your Choice” — booked with various school presentation. Lybert said they were scrambling to get things together for a program Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Anyone with information regarding the theft was asked to please contact police.