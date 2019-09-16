× Walmart wants to hire 80 associates at Beaver Dam distribution center, starting pay $17.50/hour

BEAVER DAM — Walmart announced on Monday, Sept. 16 that it is hiring 80 associates, including order fillers and other key roles, to support its Beaver Dam regional distribution center. Applicants have the opportunity to be hired on-the-spot — with conditional job offers.

A news release indicates the regional distribution center serves 87 Walmart stores throughout the Midwest. Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.50 per hour and can reach more than $19.25 an hour based on work area, shift and schedule. All positions are considered full-time — qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

Anyone interested in learning more about these positions is invited to attend a hiring event at 115 Distribution Way, Beaver Dam from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Walmart officials say attendees will learn details on the jobs available, benefits, the application process and have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with the management team.

Applicants can also apply for roles at careers.walmart.com.