2 in custody following police pursuit, drugs and guns recovered from vehicle

Posted 6:25 am, September 17, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody late Monday night, Sept. 16 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. Drugs and guns were recovered from the vehicle.

According to police, around 10:47 p.m. officers observed a vehicle driving reckless on I-43.  The offices pursued the vehicle, which eventually stopped in the area of 9th and Locust.

Pursuit ends near 9th and Locust in Milwaukee

The occupants fled on foot.

Officers were able to take both the driver and passenger of the fleeing vehicle into custody after a brief foot chase.

Officers recovered drugs and guns from the vehicle.

