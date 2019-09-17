Cast your votes! Top 16 products move forward in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Monday, Sept. 16 the Top 16 products moving forward in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The products will now compete in the bracket-style tournament known as Manufacturing Madness.
After a record-breaking 43,498 votes in the first round, the Top 16 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin are:
#1 Seed
Henry Repeating Arms
Big Boy All-Weather Rifle
Rice Lake
#2 Seed
Mercury Racing
450R Outboard Motor
Fond du Lac
#3 Seed
Generac
DR Power 30” Wide Area Mower
Jefferson
#4 Seed
John Deere Horicon Works
X739 Signature Series Lawn Tractor
Horicon
#5 Seed
Mayville Engineering Company
400 Defender Clay Target Machine
Mayville
#6 Seed
Palermo Villa, Inc.
Screamin’ SicilianTM
Milwaukee
#7 Seed
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding
124’ Ice-Breaking Passenger/Vehicle Ferry
Sturgeon Bay
#8 Seed
Klarbrunn
Bucky’s Cherry Berry Sparkling Water
Watertown
#9 Seed
Tapped Maple Syrup, LLC
Infused Maple Syrup
Stevens Point
#10 Seed
GLK Foods, LLC
OH SNAP! Dilly Bites
Bear Creek
#11 Seed
LDV, Inc.
Custom Specialty Vehicles
Burlington
#12 Seed
Scag Power Equipment
Windstorm Stand-On Blowing Machine
Mayville
#13 Seed
Basler Turbo Conversions
BT-67 Aircraft
Oshkosh
#14 Seed
The Swiss Colony
Petits Fours
Monroe
#15 Seed
Spike Brewing Equipment
Nano Brewing System
Milwaukee
#16 Seed
Worzalla
Children’s Book Series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”
Stevens Point
The first round of Manufacturing Madness will consist of eight head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Individuals can begin voting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and voting will conclude at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. To cast a ballot in all eight matchups, anyone can visit madeinwis.com.
The Top 8 products will be announced via Facebook Live on Monday, Sept. 23 once again on WMC’s Facebook page.