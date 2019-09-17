Cast your votes! Top 16 products move forward in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Monday, Sept. 16 the Top 16 products moving forward in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The products will now compete in the bracket-style tournament known as Manufacturing Madness.

After a record-breaking 43,498 votes in the first round, the Top 16 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin are:

#1 Seed

Henry Repeating Arms

Big Boy All-Weather Rifle

Rice Lake

#2 Seed

Mercury Racing

450R Outboard Motor

Fond du Lac

#3 Seed

Generac

DR Power 30” Wide Area Mower

Jefferson

#4 Seed

John Deere Horicon Works

X739 Signature Series Lawn Tractor

Horicon

#5 Seed

Mayville Engineering Company

400 Defender Clay Target Machine

Mayville

#6 Seed

Palermo Villa, Inc.

Screamin’ SicilianTM

Milwaukee

#7 Seed

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

124’ Ice-Breaking Passenger/Vehicle Ferry

Sturgeon Bay

#8 Seed

Klarbrunn

Bucky’s Cherry Berry Sparkling Water

Watertown

#9 Seed

Tapped Maple Syrup, LLC

Infused Maple Syrup

Stevens Point

#10 Seed

GLK Foods, LLC

OH SNAP! Dilly Bites

Bear Creek

#11 Seed

LDV, Inc.

Custom Specialty Vehicles

Burlington

#12 Seed

Scag Power Equipment

Windstorm Stand-On Blowing Machine

Mayville

#13 Seed

Basler Turbo Conversions

BT-67 Aircraft

Oshkosh

#14 Seed

The Swiss Colony

Petits Fours

Monroe

#15 Seed

Spike Brewing Equipment

Nano Brewing System

Milwaukee

#16 Seed

Worzalla

Children’s Book Series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

Stevens Point

The first round of Manufacturing Madness will consist of eight head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Individuals can begin voting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and voting will conclude at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. To cast a ballot in all eight matchups, anyone can visit madeinwis.com.

The Top 8 products will be announced via Facebook Live on Monday, Sept. 23 once again on WMC’s Facebook page.