Caught on camera: Tow truck driver just misses getting hit by SUV

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — A tow truck driver is counting his blessings after a frighteningly close call at work.

On Monday, Sept. 16 around 4 p.m., Dawson Voorhis was in the process of towing a vehicle along South Adams in Rochester Hills.

All of a sudden, an SUV crossed the white line and just missed hitting him by about two feet. The SUV hit the bed of the tow truck, went airborne, and flipped a few times.

Remarkably, nobody was hurt.

“I just remember the sound. When I looked and saw the car rolling, it looked like it was in slow motion,” he says.

Voorhis said he was startled, but went right away over to the driver of the SUV.

“I yelled, ‘Are you OK? Get out of the vehicle,’ basically, because what the vehicle shape was, if it was smoking underneath, if it was going to catch fire. He got out and told me, ‘I’m looking for my phone.’ He was perfectly fine. I didn’t see any injuries,” said Voorhis.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the SUV driver later told them that he was looking down at the radio when he veered over the white line. That driver was ticketed for careless driving.

Donnie Hudson, co-owner of Troy Auto Care, Voorhis’ boss, was grateful nobody was hurt, and said Voorhis took all the right precautions.

He said their vehicles all have multiple cameras on them from Mobile Video Computing Solutions.

“He did all the right things,” said Hudson. “It could have been disastrous. It could have been a fatality scene.”

Voorhis wanted to remind everyone to slow down and move over.

“If you see a tow truck, a firefighter, police, EMS, it’s the law in Michigan. It’s to protect everyone. We all have families to get home to,” said Voorhis.