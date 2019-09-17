× DNR: Man fatally shot brother while squirrel hunting in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A man fatally shot his brother as they hunted squirrels on state property near Mud Lake in Dodge County Tuesday, Sept. 17, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.

DNR officials said the brother who fired the fatal shot, a 61-year-old man, saw movement and fired, striking the victim, a 65-year-old man.

An investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Dodge County authorities.