Domes Task Force finalizes plan to ‘invigorate the entire park,’ seeks public input

MILWAUKEE — After three years of work, the Mitchell Park Domes Task Force is going to give its final presentation. That will come on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at a public hearing — when officials will shot their plan to save the Milwaukee icons.

“They were great in 1964. But that’s a long time ago now,” said Milwaukee County Supervisor Jason Haas. “Domes have suffered a lack of maintenance over the years.”

The wire mesh lining the walls and ceiling inside the domes is a safety net for falling paint and concrete. But the task force aimed at saving the Mitchell Park Domes has finished its three years of work.

“The recommendation from the Domes Task Force for the future of the Mitchell Park Domes,” Haas said. “And as many people would ask us — it would save the Domes.”

The proposal would not just save the Domes. It does a lot more.

“Invigorate the entire park, not just save these structures,” Haas said. “Add some new structures. Add a lot of public education and some job training.”

The project would cost an estimated $14 million and turn the gardens into more of a community hub. Digital renderings of the project show new gardens and learning centers. Right now, those spaces are just empty fields.

“The public is needed tomorrow to hear the presentation and tell us what they think about it,” Haas said.

Officials involved with the site’s development say the public’s voice is key to making sure they are doing the right thing — not just for the site, but for the people who want to use it.

“We need to hear from as many folks as we can tomorrow,” Haas said.

The public hearing for the future of the Mitchell Park Domes is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 — at the Domes. CLICK HERE to read through the business plan and conceptual design proposed for the Mitchell Park Domes.