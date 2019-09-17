Fall footwear is in stores now: A look at this year’s hottest trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hot style for cooler temps. Megan Sajdak with Stan's Fit For Your Feet joins FOX6 WakeUp with the hottest looks in fall footwear.

Women will be wearing reds and burgundy as well as soft champagne pink. Punk rock grunge will be mixing with frilly romantic lace. There will be sweaters layered upon sweaters, colored tights and socks. Ruffles are back around the neck as well as puffy sleeves, quilting and long coats (think classics with a twist.)

How does this translate to shoes?

According to Stan's Fit For Your Feet Look for:

• Chunky combat styles, hikers and Chelsey boots with thicker bottoms

• Animal prints

• Shearling (the plush texture lining)

• Laced up Victorian inspired looks

• Crocodile embossed looks

• Elevated platform heels

• Mary Janes

What's hot for men? Leather trench coats are big along with oversized denim jackets and jeans, flappy jackets, the quilted look and all black suits

How does this translate to shoes? Look for:

• Supersized rubber platforms

• Compression style socks and sneakers

• Combat boots

• Wing tips with the baroque classic look

• Suede chukka boats

• Technical sneakers