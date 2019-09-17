Gino has the scoop on new ‘Downton Abbey’ movie, special etiquette test

Posted 11:10 am, September 17, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Are we well mannered enough to impress royalty? Gino joins Real Milwaukee with the scoop on the new "Downton Abbey" movie -- and a special etiquette test.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.