Governor Tony Evers announces more prosecutors for 56 counties

Posted 12:29 pm, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:33PM, September 17, 2019

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is placing more than 60 new assistant prosecutors in multiple Wisconsin counties.

The state budget funds 64.95 assistant district attorney positions around the state. Evers announced Tuesday that the positions would be spread out across 56 counties.

Evers’ office released a chart that shows Milwaukee and Brown counties will each get three new positions. Dane County would get 1.15 positions; La Crosse and Eau Claire two positions in each county; Marathon 3.5 positions; Outagamie two positions; Kenosha one position; and Racine two positions.

