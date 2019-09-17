Homeless man reunited with missing dog, Bobo, who he considers his ‘lifesaver’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Anthony Rogers’ beloved dog Bobo went missing, he was despondent. The two are homeless, but they’ve found family in each other and their midtown Memphis community.

So when they reunited, naturally, it was nothing short of enchanting.

A video from Memphis Animal Services showed Bobo bounded into Rogers’ arms, his tail wagging furiously. He could hardly contain his excitement when he was reunited with his owner, skittering around him with heaping licks of love.

A missing friend

Rogers woke up early in the morning on Aug. 31 to find Bobo had disappeared. Friends made posters with the 1-year-old pitbull-labrador mix’s sweet face to find him, shelter officials wrote on Facebook.

Two weeks later, the affable pup ended up at Memphis Animal Services. An employee recognized him and called Rogers’ friend, who drove him to the shelter to reunite them.

Cue the happy tears

Shelter officials sent Bobo back with a year’s supply of heartworm prevention medication, a bag of dog food, a harness, leash, collar, and ID tag, so if he ever wanders off again, he can safely return to his owner.

A local animal hospital was accepting donations for Bobo’s future care.

Anthony Rogers told WMC he rescued Bobo as a puppy. He called the dog his “lifesaver.”

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “He’s a good guy, and I thank everybody for their time and for watching out for us.”