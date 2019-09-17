× Kohl’s plans to hire 90K seasonal associates; 1,640 in Milwaukee area

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced on Tuesday, Sept. 17 that it plans to hire 90,000 seasonal associates, including more than 1,640 seasonal associates in the Milwaukee area. Interested candidates can visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs to apply for open positions now.

A news release says Kohl’s will host its first-ever seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, Oct. 5, including stores located in the Milwaukee area. Kohl’s aims to hire 5,000 seasonal associates nationwide in one day on that day.

Kohl’s began early seasonal hiring in July and will continue to hire at locations across the country now through the end of the year. CLICK HERE for more information.