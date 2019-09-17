× Man accused of stabbing K-9 Pyro competent to stand trial

BROWN COUNTY — The man accused of stabbing a Green Bay Police K-9 officer says he is competent to stand trial on Tuesday, Sept. 17 in Brown County court. That clears the way for the case against Sai Vang to proceed.

Vang, 30, is charged with causing injury to a police animal for the April 7 incident involving K-9 Pyro.

According to the criminal complaint against Vang, police and family members have said Vang has mental issues and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. FOX11Online.com reported – whether Vang understood the proceedings and can assist in his own defense.

At a hearing Tuesday, a psychiatrist’s report deeming him competent was reviewed, and approved by Judge Timothy Hinkfuss, court records show.

Vang is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 25.