× Monster Jam will roar to life at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in January

MILWAUKEE — Monster Jam is coming back to Milwaukee. It will roar to life at Fiserv Forum from Saturday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 19.

The next Monster Jam will feature six different racing, freestyle and skill competitions on three different Monster Jam vehicles. Newly added as a special fan bonus during Freestyle, a Monster Jam driver will attempt Milwaukee’s first-ever indoor arena-based Monster Jam truck backflip!

The daytime shows are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There is one evening show at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets start at $15 each. Pit Party Passes are available to purchase for $20 each. Tickets and Pit Party Passes will be available for purchase online at FiservForum.com or in-person at the venue Box Office.