Police: 6-year-old girl struck by vehicle near 12th and Villa in Racine

RACINE — A 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Racine Monday afternoon, Sept. 16.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near 12th Street and Villa Street.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

According to police, the striking driver was cooperating with the investigation.