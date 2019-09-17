‘Scary night:’ Formal charges filed against man accused of fleeing police, crashing into West Allis living room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Charges were filed Saturday, Sept. 14 against a Milwaukee man accused of leading West Allis police on a pursuit. It didn't last long, as the vehicle ended up in a West Allis woman's living room.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle after the driver ran a red light on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Police said the driver sped off, lost control, and the vehicle struck a home.

"It was a really scary night," said Jane Kieliszewski, who lives near 72nd Street and Cleveland Avenue in West Allis. "I've never experienced anything like that before."

Kieliszewski lives next door to the home that was struck.

"I walked out of my bedroom and saw nothing but red and blue lights all over my house," said Kieliszewski.

Kieliszewski said the crash was thunderous.

"Terrible," said Kieliszewski. "I mean, I woke up."

Jonathan Wiemer, 23, faces one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of operator flee/elude officer, causing bodily harm or property damage.

The pursuit started a few blocks away from where it ended.

"The pursuit was of relatively short duration," said David Sweet, court commissioner. "It was at a very excessive speed -- 70 miles per hour."

After the crash, police said Wiemer ran from the scene -- leaving behind open beer cans and a cellphone -- with Google Maps activated with a destination of Wiemer's home address. He made it to his home in Milwaukee, where Wiemer's mother -- telling investigators her son came home and "appeared confused." She said he indicated he lost control of the vehicle, but then said the vehicle was stolen. When told she was going to call police, she indicated he "grabbed her arm to try to get her phone away from her." A criminal complaint noted the vehicle was not listed as stolen, and was registered to Wiemer's address.

"I feel relieved," said Kieliszewski. "I am so glad to hear that he is caught."

The crash left quite a bit of damage for Kieliszewski's neighbor to clean up.

"I really feel sorry for her," said Kieliszewski.

The total length of the chase was less than a half-mile, and it never topped 70 miles per hour.

Wiemer made his initial appearance in court Monday, Sept. 16 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 14.

Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and cash bond was set at $3,500. A bail/bond hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20, and a preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 24.

42.995586 -88.002541